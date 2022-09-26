K-actor Sung Hyuk reveals his marriage plans 

On September 26, the Korean actor Sung Hyuk announces his marriage plans.
A source from his agency FNC Entertainment shared, Sung Hyuk will be getting married to a non-celebrity on October 21 at the location in Seoul.
For those unversed, the couple have been dating for two years and decided to tie the knot.
The actor took to Instagram his marriage announcement.
" Everyone, how are you? I am planning on making a new start. I have met someone special, and we have decided to be together as we have become each other’s strength.
She is someone who is like a friend that always gives strength to me who is still lacking and insufficient.
I want to walk with someone who makes me look back on the past days of my life and someone who always give me the strength to think on my own. Although there are still a lot of inconveniences due to COVID-19, I hope everyone has a happy day."
Moreover, Sung Hyuk made his debut through MBC’s Lotus Flower Fairy and he starred in Jang Bori Is Here Save Me 2 Hwayugi Recalled and more.
