Prince Harry and Meghan's charity work likely to be celebrated in London on November 16

King Charles III's daughter-in-law Meghan Markle is expected to attend an event in London later this year, where her and Harry's charity work will reportedly be celebrated.



The Duchess of Sussex is being lined up to receive an honourary award at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Awards. This year’s ceremony will be held at the Tate Modern in London on November 16. The couple's charity work could also be celebrated at the same day.

It's being speculated that it will be a massive coup for Meghan amid her and Harry's reported rift with their royal relatives.

The event highlights the best and brightest across fashion, culture and politics.

The swanky showbiz bash is one of the most exclusive events in the UK calendar with David and Victoria Beckham regulars and the likes of Madonna, Dua Lipa and designer to the stars Donatella Versace all attending in previous years.