Prince Harry ‘hated’ Firm life and ‘desperately wanted out’: ‘Meghan fulfilled the wish’

Experts have just revealed Prince Harry’s long-held dreams of leaving the Firm and believe Meghan Markle ‘begged’ to make it happen.
Royal author and biographer Valentine Low issued this shocking revelation about Prince Harry’s true feelings regarding life in the Firm.
She referenced an inside source who “knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did” in a chat with Express UK.
According to their claims, Prince Harry was “just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years of his working life.”
They also added, “We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
King Charles III hasn't made a decision about Prince Harry’s children Archie Harrison, Lilibet Diana’s royal titles
Jason Momoa runs down the rules of magical world in the new teaser for upcoming movie
Kate Middleton's behaviour hints that she's done being overly friendly with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Expert
More than 100 brands feature in the official calendar for Paris Fashion Week.
Prince William and Kate Middleton are more candid about their personalities than other royals
Meghan Markle's son was born amidst “a series of battles with the media that spring and summer"