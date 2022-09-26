Netflix Top 100: List of Top 50 shows, 50 movies Trending in top 10s globally 

Netflix has always been world famous for bringing the best content to entertain viewers globally.
The streaming platform has a long list of shows and movies that trended in the Top 10s across the world in the past week.
This data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol which assigns points to each movie and TV show that features in the top 10s on the platform.
At the end of the week, the website adds up the total points assigned to each show and movie from all the 89 countries to bring you the Netflix global top 100.
Netflix’s recent hit movie Do Revenge and the famous show Fate: The Winx Saga achieved the top ranking on the charts.
Here’s a look at the list of 50 shows and 50 movies that trended in the Top 10s across the globe.
List of Top 50 Movies on Netflix:
- Do Revenge
- I Used to Be Famous
- No Limit
- Lou
- Love in the Villa
- The Perfumier
- End of the Road
- The Catholic School
- Dolittle
- Me Time
- I Came By
- The Invisible Man
- Jogi
- Mat Kilau
- Drifting Home
- Ek Villain Returns
- Jeremy
- Fantasy Island
- White Chicks
- Athena
- Mom Is Pregnant
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone
- Body Cam
- Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles
- Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard
- HIT: The First Case
- Wonder Woman 1984
- Loving Adults
- Infinite
- Zombieland: Double Tap
- Charlie’s Angels
- Inseparables
- Broad Peak
- Killer Elite
- Those Who Wish Me Dead
- Anna
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- A Jazzman’s Blues
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Fullmetal Alchemist the Final Alchemy
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Matilda
- Cold Feet
- Bad Boys for Life
- Tears of the Sun
- Colors of Love
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Maximum Risk
- Seoul Vibe
- The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
List of Top 50 Shows on Netflix:
- Fate: The Winx Saga
- Cobra Kai
- The Crown
- Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Narco-Saints
- Diary of a Gigolo
- Young Lady and Gentleman
- Heartbreak High
- El Rey, Vicente Fernández
- Little Women
- Forsvinningen – Lorenskog 31. oktober 2018
- Extraordinary Attorney Woo
- Pasión de gavilanes
- Love is Blind
- Santo
- The Imperfects
- Manifest
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Devil in Ohio
- Pablo Escobar, The Drug Lord
- Sins of Our Mother
- Alchemy of Souls
- Dynasty
- High Heat
- Stranger Things
- Thai Cave Rescue
- Love Between Fairy and Devil
- The Brave Ones
- Snabba Cash
- Gymnastics Academy: A Second Chance
- Friends
- Military Prosecutor Doberman
- Pedro El Escamoso
- Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
- Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega
- The Blue Whisper
- Rick and Morty
- Delhi Crime
- Bad Romeo
- Terim
- Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series
- Inventing Anna
- The Sandman
- Zeytin Ağacı
- 2 Good 2 Be True
- Bad Guys ( 2022 )
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Wildflower
- Mr. Mercedes
- Vincenzo