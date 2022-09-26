Netflix Top 100: List of Top 50 shows, 50 movies Trending in top 10s globally

Netflix has always been world famous for bringing the best content to entertain viewers globally.

The streaming platform has a long list of shows and movies that trended in the Top 10s across the world in the past week.

This data is provided to What’s on Netflix by FlixPatrol which assigns points to each movie and TV show that features in the top 10s on the platform.

At the end of the week, the website adds up the total points assigned to each show and movie from all the 89 countries to bring you the Netflix global top 100.

Netflix’s recent hit movie Do Revenge and the famous show Fate: The Winx Saga achieved the top ranking on the charts.

Here’s a look at the list of 50 shows and 50 movies that trended in the Top 10s across the globe.





List of Top 50 Movies on Netflix:





Do Revenge I Used to Be Famous No Limit Lou Love in the Villa The Perfumier End of the Road The Catholic School Dolittle Me Time I Came By The Invisible Man Jogi Mat Kilau Drifting Home Ek Villain Returns Jeremy Fantasy Island White Chicks Athena Mom Is Pregnant Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Body Cam Pokemon: The Arceus Chronicles Skandal! Bringing Down Wirecard HIT: The First Case Wonder Woman 1984 Loving Adults Infinite Zombieland: Double Tap Charlie’s Angels Inseparables Broad Peak Killer Elite Those Who Wish Me Dead Anna Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire A Jazzman’s Blues 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi Fullmetal Alchemist the Final Alchemy Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Matilda Cold Feet Bad Boys for Life Tears of the Sun Colors of Love The Matrix Resurrections Maximum Risk Seoul Vibe The Man from U.N.C.L.E.





List of Top 50 Shows on Netflix:



