 
close
Monday September 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

SHC bars collection of municipal taxes through K-Electric bills

Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief had moved the court against the collection of municipal tax through electricity bills

By Web Desk
September 26, 2022
K-Electric bill.
K-Electric bill. 

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday temporarily barred the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) through K-Electric bills.

On September 23, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and others moved the SHC against the collection of municipal tax through electricity bills.

More to follow... 