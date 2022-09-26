SHC bars collection of municipal taxes through K-Electric bills

K-Electric bill.

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday temporarily barred the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) from collecting the Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) through K-Electric bills.

On September 23, Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and others moved the SHC against the collection of municipal tax through electricity bills.