Meghan and Harry tried to start Megxit by an email from Canada

A new book has claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tried to instigate Megxit in an email to King Charles but the reply they received "went down incredibly badly."

The book authored by Valentine Low said the couple had spent Christmas at the end of 2019 in Canada with their son Archie away from the rest of the Royal Family.

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, claimed that before they returned from their holiday, Harry sent an email to his father King Charles III expressing their unhappiness.

Harry appeared to be "under the impression that they could just sort it out by email before he and Meghan got back to London on January 6" but the reply they received would "require a proper family conversation".

Commenting on the book, Royal biographer Angela Levin said, "A modern day Pandora's box opened by Valentine Low's magnetic book Courtiers, will shock some but not others who felt uneasy from the beginning."