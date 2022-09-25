King Charles turns a deaf ear to his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III, who took the British throne after his mother Queen Elizabeth's death earlier this month, paid no heed to the claims of his and Camilla's alleged 'secret Aussie son'.

Simon Dorante-Day, who says he is Charles' love child adopted out of royals, does not seem to stay quiet as he continues making headlines with his claims about the new monarch and Queen Consort Camilla's love life.

Queensland-based engineer, 56, claimed that his adoptive grandmother told him on her deathbed that he was the 'secret son' of Charles and Camilla.

But, Prince William and Harry's father has shunned Dorante's claims as the new King does not want to give him media hype by issuing any statement in this regard.



Dorante previously revealed his plans to meet with Prince Harry and hug him, saying: 'We are both the black sheep of the royal family'.

He also believes that his wife Elvianna would have much in common with Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Recently, he set the internet on blaze as he leaked Queen Consort Camilla’s alleged pregnancy photo. He reportedly wants a DNA to bring the truth to the public.

Dorante added that his children's likeness to the late Queen keeps his memory fresh. However, King Charles has not responded to any of his claims.

