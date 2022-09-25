Prince Harry ‘broke into nervous sweat’ over Meghan Markle’s diamond earrings

How royal fans uncovered the identity of the man who gifted Meghan Markle diamond earrings reportedly left Prince Harry feeling shell-shocked.

according to a report by Express UK, insight into their existence was brought to light by royal commentator Valentine Low.

The earnings were first photographed during a state dinner thrown by Fiji President Jioji Konrote, for the Sussexes.



At the time the earrings were paired daintily alongside Meghan’s wedding band and a thin bracelet, but a few weeks later she was again seen sporting the piece on King Charles’ 70th birthday.

While it was assumed that the earrings were a borrowed piece from Queen Elizabeth’s collection, at the time, Kensington Palace refused to share who loaned her the piece, sparking questions.

Why the earrings became a topic of hot debate was due to a Crown Prince’s alleged involvement in a murder, which he vowed to have had “no prior knowledge on.”

In Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, however, Mr Low offered insight into the backdoor conversations of the Palace and revealed that aides decided “not to confront” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the issue “out of fear for what their reaction would be.”

Even Prince Harry ended up feeling “completely shocked” once he realized the public knew where the jewelry really came from. The Times correspondent also explained, the Duke of Sussex “is said to have looked 'shocked' that people knew where the earrings came from.”

This revelation comes shortly after lawyers of Prince Harry “denied he was ever questioned about their provenance.”