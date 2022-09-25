Netflix 'The Witcher' spin-off series 'Blood origin' gets premiere date

Netflix has revealed the premiere date of The Witcher spin-off series titled, The Witcher: Blood Origin during its fan event Tudum.
Netflix’s fan event Tudum was held on September 24 which confirmed the release date of many upcoming series and movies. Among them was the announcement of The Witcher prequel Blood Origin.
The Henry Cavill fantasy series revisited season 2 in December 2021 after which the franchise has announced even more spinoffs.
According to Variety, apart from The Witcher: Blood Origin, an anime feature and a family-friendly Witcher series are underway.
The prequel series will be set 1,200 years before the events of The Witcher and it will tell the story of the creation of the first Witcher prototype along with the merger of the spheres, uniting the world of monsters, men, and elves.
The series will star Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, Laurence O’Fuarain, Mirren Mack, Lenny Henry, Jacob Collins, Lizzie Annis, Huw Novelli, and more.
The Witcher: Blood Origin will debut on December 25, 2022, whereas The Witcher season 3 has also completed production and will be released in the summer of 2023.
