Meghan Markle branded 'narcissistic sociopath' by 'Sussex survivors'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rubbed the media off the wrong way with their comments.

In his new book, author Valentine Low reveals Harry was 'spectacularly rude' to the reporters on his flight from Sydney to Tonga.

For the royal family members, it is "standard" to thank the media for coming as they jet off on the plane. Harry, however, ridiculed the photographers with his mean comment.

Mr Low wrote: "I remember the scene well. Harry looked like a sulky teenager, Meghan stood behind him, smiling benignly. Her only contribution was a comment about how much everyone must be looking forward to Sunday lunch at home.

"Harry sounded rushed, as if he couldn’t wait to get back into the first-class cabin. 'Thanks for coming', he said, 'even though you weren’t invited'."

When staff told him he had offended the Press, Prince Harry said: "Well, you shouldn’t have made me do it."

The Sussex staff then branded Meghan a "narcissistic sociopath" and repeatedly said "we were played".