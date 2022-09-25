Alia Bhatt reveled first teaser of 'Heart Of Stone': Details inside

The spy thriller Heart Of Stone featuring Alia Bhatt drops down their first teaser.



Heart of Stone is scheduled to be release later in 2023, by Netflix, which is directed by Tom Harper.

The famed actress took her Instagram today to share the teaser, the video was announced on Tudum, A Netflix Global Fan Event on Netflix on the streaming platform YouTube channel.







The Brahmastra actor shot several action sequences for the film while heavily pregnant.

In an interview with Variety, Alia said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie.

But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

Gal, Jamie, and Alia, the film also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready.

The film will release on streaming platform Netflix next year.

