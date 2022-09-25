Netflix ‘You’ Season 4: Penn Badgley is back in a new avatar

Penn Badgley returns to Netflix’s You, and this time around he has taken his new avatar in a different country: Britain.

Netflix teased the upcoming season and while the teaser doesn’t give away much of the plot, it does gives a glimpse of what is coming. Joe Goldberg is now Professor Jonathan Moore.

The new season is set to pick up after Joe murdered his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) and travelled to Paris to find his mistress Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) and escape the American suburbs.

There are new additions in the cast, which include: Charlotte Ritchie, Lukas Gage, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers joining as series regulars. Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James will all have recurring roles, per Variety.

Ritchie will seemingly be Joe’s (Badgley) new leading lady, Kate. She is described as someone who is incredibly smart but also suspicious and completely closed off to those who aren’t her friends. According to Netflix, Kate is always “the adult in the room,” but also embraces the “icy [expletive]” moniker.

Here's a breakdown of the teaser:

“Hello, you,” begins Badgely as Joe in the teaser. “I’m not the loveable book store manager in New York, or the shop clerk in LA, or the doting husband in the suburbs. No, not anymore.”

Joe than comes out looking dapper in a black suit, sporting a beard and his signature curly hair slicked back. He walks up in the frame and stands tall, showing off his new look.

“Allow me to introduce myself. I’ve gone through a bit of refinement upon crossing the pond. And living in London has allowed me to bury the past, if you will. Gone are the days of unrequited love and longing,” narrated Joe, as Marienne appears, signifying Joe’s obsession in season 3.

“No, this time around I’m focussing on academia and instruction, while keeping my typical extracurricular activities strictly professional. One must make time to exchange ideas with like-minded colleagues.”

Unfortunately, with friends in high places, there usually come others attempting to climb that social ladder. Some may end up falling, or shall I say ‘pushed’, to their social death.”

The camera then pans onto the new additions in the show, who don’t really look like Joe’s favoured company. In fact, these are the kind of people he ends up killing. “The question is by whom?” concludes Joe as he reverts to his old instincts.

At the end of season 3, there were speculations that Victoria may come back in the new season, however, nothing has been said of the actress’ return.

In an interview Entertainment Tonight, Badgely teased that season 4 would look and feel a little bit different from past seasons. “The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. It's almost like we're shifting the genre slightly. And I think it works.”

When is You season 4 coming out?

In addition to the teaser video, Netflix released the premiere dates for season 4, which will be split into two parts — a first for the series. You Part 1 launches Feb. 10, followed by Part 2 on March 10.