Meghan Markle’s ‘biggest miscalculation’ with royals unearthed: report

Meghan Markle has just been called out for making a major royal blunder following her 'big miscalculation' with the Firm.
These insights have been shared by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.
In it she wrote, “There is a three-book series, with attached compendium, to be written about the royal family's biggest mistakes.”
“It has become clear since Her Majesty's passing that the British monarchy, an institution founded entirely on white male privilege, is on the cusp of becoming a feminist powerhouse. And for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex upping sticks and leaving might just have been a huge miscalculation, leaving her out in the cold as Team Windsor takes the lead on gender equality.”
“So what of Meghan, on the other side Atlantic, who has been a sensationally and impressively outspoken advocate for gender equality, who used her first major outing in 2018 as a future royal to declare ‘Women don't need to find their voice, they have a voice. They need to be encouraged to use it’? The same woman, that is, who gave a now-famous speech at a UN women's conference years before her marriage and who in 2020 appeared in a video with Gloria Steinem to discuss how women should be ‘linked not ranked’?”
“Well... umm... you see... Very sadly, her work on this front is not exactly going gangbusters.”
