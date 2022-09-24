Royal Family bashed for ‘not helping’ Meghan Markle ‘in hour of need’

The Royal Family’s alleged attempts to ignore Meghan Markle ‘in her hour of need’ has been called out.
These insights have been shared by royal author and biographer Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.
In it she wrote, “I know that Meghan has, of course, spoken about the horrifying toll royal life took on her mental health; if only someone inside the Palace had listened and helped her; if only staying 'in' did not require her suffering. If only...”
In the wake of the Queen's funeral and seeing Anne in her smart military trousers, head bowed, inside Westminster Hall and Her Majesty's granddaughters following suit, what is clear is that this is not their grandmother's Palace.”
Before concluding she added, “This is a Palace that can - and is - evolving and Harry and Meghan could and should be playing a starring role in this.”
