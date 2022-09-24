King Charles ‘will never want’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle back in the Firm?

File Footage

King Charles reportedly has ‘no interest’ in calling Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back into the Firm.



This insight into King Charles’ emotions has been brought to light by True Royalty TV co-founder Nick Bullen, in his interview with Fox News’.

He began by addressing the true meaning behind King Charles’ speech and ‘show of support’ towards the Sussexes.



In Mr Bullen’s eyes, the statement is nothing more than a “family olive branch” and not one “encouraging them to rejoin the working royals.”

He was also quoted saying, “I think they are all very sad that it just didn’t work out.”

“They’re very sad that the Sussexes are living on the other side of the world. And I think Charles is sad he doesn’t get to see his grandchildren as much as he would like.”

Before concluding he also noted, “Moments like what we’ve seen when they all came together for the queen’s funeral must have heightened that sadness.”