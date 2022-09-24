Meghan Markle disliked meeting 'countless strangers' for no money

Meghan Markle thought royal walkabouts made no lucrative sense, reveals her former staffer.
The Duchess of Sussex, who accompanied husband Prince Harry on her maiden visit to Australia, did not understand the point of shaking hands with the subjects without any remuneration.
"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," author Valentine Low tells in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.
"'I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,'" continued an annoyed Meghan.
A source told Mr Low the couple were "going down a storm" on their trip to Australia.
