Prince William to change ‘things a lot’ to become ‘King for the people’

Prince William has been straying from Queen’s traditions in a bid to modernize the monarchy, claimed an expert.



Former royal butler Grant Harrold told Slingo that the new Prince of Wales have the qualities of his mother Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

Grant, however, noted: “Prince William is changing things a lot. The queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate, this is now normal.”

The former palace butler said that William has been adopting his mother’s approach to the people.

“Diana wanted to be a queen of people’s hearts,” he added. “William will be a king for the people,” Grant said.

He further explained that the Prince and Princess of Wales know: “If they are aloof, it will not work.”

Grant said, “Although we see William and Kate sitting on the floor, high-fiving, and laughing, we also see them carrying out the official processions.”

He noted that the couple is “down-to-earth and approachable,” and “when we see the more traditional side, we love that.”