Charles seen working as King in new picture released by Buckingham Palace

London: The Buckingham Place on Friday released a new photograph of King Charles III.
The picture shows the monarch working through his official red boxes of government and palace papers.
The photo was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace last week.
Some of the papers have been signed ‘Charles R’.
Charles became the King of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
