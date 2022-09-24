Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Levitating" singer asked people to "Rise with the Women of Iran."

The death in custody of Kurdish woman Masha Amini sparked protests across Iran.

Several people have been killed in protests across Iran during the last few days.

Masha Amini was arrested for not wearing her scarf "properly".



