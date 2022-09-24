Dua Lipa reacts to protests in Iran

British singer Dua Lipa on Friday expressed solidarity with the women in Iran after the killing of Masha Amini.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Levitating" singer asked people to "Rise with the Women of Iran."
The death in custody of Kurdish woman Masha Amini sparked protests across Iran.
Several people have been killed in protests across Iran during the last few days.
Masha Amini was arrested for not wearing her scarf "properly".
King Charles and his team are upset over The Crown portrayal
King Charles reign in threat by the existence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles told to keep a close eye on rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
The campaign comes after Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in the biopic Blonde which will expand to more theaters...
Prince Harry and William reportedly had major rows with King Charles III over his relationship with Camilla
Priyanka Chopra compares the art of stunts to math