Queen Elizabeth's bridesmaid to attend third coronation

Queen Elizabth's bridesmaid will become the only person to attend three coronations when she attends King Charles' coronation.

According to Daily Mail, Pamela Hicks, 93, attended the Queen's funeral on Monday on a wheelchair.

The report said Pamela was eight when she had attended the coronation of King George in 1937.

The Queen died at the age of 96 and her son Charles became the King of England.