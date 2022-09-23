Kajol shares a heartfelt post for mother Tanuja Samarth on her birthday

Kajol wrote a beautiful message for her mother Tanuja Samarth on her 79th birthday.
The actress shared a video on her Instagram, giving a glimpse into the glamorous film career of her mother. She wrote: "She's completed 70 odd years in the movies and 48 as my mother... through this entire journey never once did i feel anything but safe and loved... so many trials and yet she discussed everything that makes a life worth living with us."
She went on to say: "From death to compassion to charity to anger bitterness love and forgiveness. Like she says "if i keep telling u these things then one day they will take root when u need them most"
"U taught us watch us soar not by throwing us off the cliff but by flying off it yourself and letting us watch u soar unafraid. unafraid. I will always be ur first lieutenant and commander of ur armies and you will always be my captain and my queen...love u to the moon and back mom."
Soon after the post was shared, many renowned actors commented on the wish namely; Saba Pataudi Saif Ali Khan's sister, wrote: "Happy happy Birthday Tanu aunty. Lots of love."
Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn also shared a picture of her mother-in-law on his Instagram story and wrote: "Happy Birthday."
As per NDTV, Tanuja Samarth made her acting debut in 1950 as a child artist from the film Hamari Beti. In 1960, she appeared as a lead actress in the film Chhabilli.
Beckham held her first fashion show in New York in 2008 and has mostly presented there over the years, aside from a...
Prince George won't follows father Prince William as monarch of Britain
Meghan Markle’s demand for a tiara on her wedding sparked a furious row
Chris Rock shows no interest in hosting award ceremonies following Oscars slapgate
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is coming after 13 years of gap
The series will be centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power