Jennifer Garner cuts professional figure in stylish outfit, shows off eternity band

Jennifer Garner showed off her style credentials in an eye-catching suit as she stopped by The Fast Company Innovation Festival in the heart of New York City on Thursday.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, The Adam Project star, 50, opted for an all-black ensemble, comprising of sleek black trousers and heels of the same color, and looked absolutely smashing s ever.

The mother of three was asked to be a guest speaker at the event which offers a networking space for creative innovators and individuals.

The 13 Going On 30 star added a touch of glamour to her look by donning a pair of high-waisted black trousers.

The beauty tucked a black, turtleneck sweater into the waist of her pants and chose to roll her sleeves up as she posed for a brief photo session at the festival.

Photo credits: DailyMail

Jennifer stood on tall black, pointed heels to add a stylish edge to her classic ensemble.

She appeared to be in high spirits as she took the time to attend the networking event with other successful entrepreneurs and celebrities in the big apple.

Her diamond eternity band that she wore on her right sparkled as she sat under a set of bright lights. The ring possibly could be from her current beau, John C. Miller. The two dated from 2018 to 2020 and reunited in 2021.



