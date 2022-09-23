King Charles III’ coronation: George, Charlotte and Louis to appear 'more prominently'

File footage

King Charles III’s coronation is expected to take place in 2023.

The service will be shorter, more inclusive, and less expensive than previous historic coronations.

Ahead of the coronation ceremony, it has been reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales and the children; Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to be featured "more prominently" than other members of the Royal Family.

Royal author and commentator Katie Nicholl has made her latest claim in an adapted extract from her new book, titled, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

She has anticipated that the royal event will likely ‘highlight’ the line of succession to the throne.

"So what do we know of the plans, reportedly code-named Operation Golden Orb?” read an extract from her book - published by Vanity Fair.

"King Charles’ coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession.”

"The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family," she added.

William and Kate’s elder children; Prince George and Princess Charlotte took part in the royal family procession behind the Queen's coffin as the family followed the procession to Westminster Abbey for the state funeral.