Brad Pitt releases genderless skincare line ‘Le Domaine’

Brad Pitt has stepped into the world of beauty by launching a skincare line for all genders, named Le Domaine.

The Fury actor, 58, who recently made headlines for his brown skirt suit at the Bullet Train premiere in Berlin, has launched new skincare line in partnership with the famed Château Beaucastel wine growers of the Perrin family.

Le Domaine line introduces products that are all vegan, gender-neutral and designed to slow down signs of aging.

"Derived of Science and Terroir to be one with both Nature and your own nature. This is harmony. This is respect. This is Le Domaine," the company captioned a photo revealing the new products.

"It is about imitating nature's organic cycles, its original beauty," Pitt said in a statement on the new launch. "In nature, there is no concept of waste. Every discarded thing becomes nourishment for another. This is circularity for Le Domaine Skincare."

Pitt also told British Vogue that his ex-fiancé Gwyneth Paltrow was the inspiration behind his newly launched skinline.