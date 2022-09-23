Kate’s dress for first appearance post Queen’s funeral is a subtle nod to Prince Philip

File footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Windsor Castle on Thursday. The royal couple met volunteers and operational staff involved in the queen's committal service at St. George's Chapel on Monday.

During her first public appearance following Her Majesty’s funeral, the new Princess of Wales made a subtle nod to the late Duke of Edinburgh, leaving royal fans in awe.

The Prince and Princess of Wales met those who had helped to organise the late Queen's Committal Service in St George's Chapel at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday.

Kate, 40, wore the very same Dolce & Gabbana coat as she met volunteers and staff at Windsor Guildhall.

She wore the same coat for her first engagement after Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021. The collarless long black coat, with two rows of gold buttons in the front, was paired with an elegant pair of pearl earrings.

William and Kate were dressed all in black as they continue to observe the royal mourning period which lasts until Monday.