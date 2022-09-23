Why Ana De Armas declined 'Knives Out' twice

Knives Out actor Ana De Armas was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in the thriller drama; however, the actor was hesitant to play the role and rejected the script not once but twice.

During a recent interview with AnOther, the 36-year-old actor disclosed that she initially declined the role in the whodunnit, not once but twice.

The Blonde star explained her reluctance the time she was asked to send an audition tape “for a secret project” that only described her character as “Latina, caretaker.”

“I was like; I do not have the energy; what is this?”

She explained to the publication. “I said, you either tell me why this is worth it or I can’t. I passed on it twice because of that description. In the end, they sent me the whole script, and I thought, oh shit! Right away, I did an audition.”

Helmed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out was critically-acclaimed for its thriller suspense, especially since Ana De Armas’s performance was extensively lauded.