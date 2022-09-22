Jacinda Ardern replaces Prince William at UN, gives message of 'encouragement' on his behalf

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern replaced Prince William at a climate change event in New York on Wednesday.

The Prince of Wales personally asked Ardern to deputise at the Earthshot Prize innovation summit while he continues a private mourning period with Royal family following Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Ardern gave a message of “encouragement” on behalf of William. She honoured the late Queen in her speech and said the world needed to face the climate change challenge with the same “fortitude and longevity” as the Queen.

"She is someone who was focused, committed and demonstrated what can be achieved when you show fortitude and longevity," Ms Ardern said.

She was introduced as a “global leader on climate change” who had “devoted her life to building a better world”.

The New Zealand leader described herself as an "exceptionally poor replacement" for Prince William at The Earthshot Summit.