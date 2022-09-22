Queen Elizabeth’s dying wish for estranged Prince Harry revealed

file footage

Late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly wished for her grandson Prince Harry to mend his rift with the royal family before her death on September 8, 2022, a royal historian has suggested.



Talking about the Queen’s love for the Duke of Sussex, who stepped down as senior royal with wife Meghan Markle in 2020 and relocated to the US, author Robert Hardman said that the 96-year-old monarch ‘adored Harry’.

Hardman, author of Queen of Our Times: The Life of Elizabeth II, told People magazine recently: “"I think she was one of the conduits between Windsor and California, and it would have been one of her dearest wishes that the family patch things up.”

He also said that Queen Elizabeth “adored Harry right to the end, and Harry adored her.”

Harry and Meghan’s ‘Megxit’ strained their relations with the royal family, particularly with Prince William, and the couple have since taken several digs at the royal family in interviews, such as a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.