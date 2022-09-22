Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi knock over beauty standards in 'Double XL': Check out the teaser

'Double XL' to release in theatres on October 14, 2022

Earlier today, the teaser for upcoming film Double XL starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi has been finally released; the two ladies break down on the ridiculous beauty standards set up by society.

Sonakshi shared the teaser and wrote: “From fries to fun..all good things in life come in #DoubleXL sizes! A story of friendship and dreams filled with masti is coming to CINEMAS near you on October 14th, 2022.”

The teaser opens up with the two sitting together on a bench and describing the standards of society regarding beauty.

Take a look at the teaser:

Double XL also features Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in essential roles.

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the film Bell Bottom opposite Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. She has Monica O My Darling and Tamil film Valimai in the pipeline.

Whereas, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen Kakuda. She also has an untitled web series backed by Reema Kagti lined up next, reported PinkVilla.