The Kardashians collaborate with James Corden in epic ‘House of the Dragon’ parody

The Kardashians have now become the new Targaryens!

Kim Kardashian has surprised her fans with her stunning transformation for the new comic sketch of House of Dragon on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The glam Kardashian and Jenner clan teamed up with Corden, who plays a spoilt king as they create a parody sketch based on the Game of Thrones prequel, hilariously titled, the Targashian.

In the clip, Kim, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner can be seen donning the best medieval look.

In the clip, Corden was seen having a meeting with his advisors, Corden says, ‘I decree that my reign shall be one of peace and prosperity,’ before pardoning enemy Grayson Lannister.

But, he’s quickly interrupted by Kim - dressed in gold pleated gown- walk in with the head of a said enemy before she says to the camera, "I mean Keith is the King right now, but let’s be honest, he wouldn’t be anywhere around me."

‘Kim has made it very obvious that she wants to be Queen, but let’s be clear, the Iron Throne is all mine,’ ‘Keith’ adds.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder says, "I run the armored shapeware line, the greyscale cosmetics company, dungeon reform, what else am I forgetting… oh, body butter."

She later tries to poison Keith with a smoothie, before he goes running to momager Kris.

‘Oh Keith, he’s always been my sensitive boy. Mommy’s coming, sweetie,’ she says.

The youngest Targashian sister appears and chops Keith’s head off after he suggests sharing the throne with Kim.

"There’s only one king in this kingdom and it’s King Kylie [expletive]," Kylie declares.

The epic parody comes after The Kardashians season two trailer, which Khloe promises as ‘insanity’.

The two-minute trailer is packed with bombshells, including everything from Khloe and Kylie’s babies, Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding day, to Kim’s various controversies, including her Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress.