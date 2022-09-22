Queen’s death: Royal staff could lose jobs under King Charles III's reign?

File footage

Royal staffers, who provided personal services to the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, have been told their jobs could be at risk under King Charles’ reign, it has been reported.

A letter has been sent to a number of employees saying that consultations will be held.

The letter, from Sir Michael Stevens, keeper of the privy purse, says, “I am sure you can appreciate that these are sensitive and challenging times.”

He adds that work is under way to support staff and ensure there are “good communications” over the coming weeks.

The letter says, “Consistent with continuity, the approach on Accession is essentially that the requirements and the purpose of the Household continue unchanged following demise.”

“While it is too early to confirm the position definitively, it is anticipated that only a very small minority of employees (fewer than 20) who provided personal services to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth will see their posts affected by Her Majesty’s death.

“We will be consulting with you and those affected in relation to these anticipated changes after the State Funeral. Those affected are being written to.”

Last week it was revealed that up to 100 employees at the King’s former official residence, Clarence House, had been notified that they could lose their jobs.