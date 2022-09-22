Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘refusing to yield’ to Prince William

Experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of not being willing to ‘yield or give an inch’ in her rift with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal author and journalist, Daniela Elser issued this claim in her latest piece for the New Zealand Herald.

She started by writing, “Have the unexpected and deeply emotional events of the last 12 days redrawn the personal map here? Has the family's sadness and loss catalysed any smidgen of movement when it came to the Great Sussex-Windsor Divide?”

“Sadly, for any optimists out there, the events of this week have put grim paid to that.”

Before concluding she also added, “With the Palace having lumped Harry and Meghan in the second row during Monday's service at Westminster Abbey and with no indication that Harry might shelve his memoir, no one seems willing to give an inch.”

These insights follow writer Richard Kay’s admissions in the Daily Mail, where he wrote, “The Queen's staff have told me how, in the early days of Harry's exile in America, the Queen would excitedly take his phone calls.”

“Over time this changed and she later became perplexed by Harry's complaints.”

She also noted how, no camera was able to capture a ‘single moment of warmth’ between the fab four during Queen Elizabeth’s death, when compared to Prince Philip’s.

She further added, “Take the lack of a repeat of the sort of scene we saw in April 2021 after the funeral of Prince Philip when Princes William and Harry staged their own PR pas a deux, largely it appeared, for the cameras.”

“Still, they managed to make small talk as they made their way back up the hill from St George's Chapel to Windsor Castle without descending into hair pulling and managed to not scowl in one another's company.”

“No matter how genuine or not the moment might have been, the men clearly cared enough to put on a show. Less than 18 months later, for their grandmother's funeral, the lack of any sort of repeat performance would seem to reflect the extent of the disintegration of the brothers' once tight bond.”

“The same holds for Kate and Meghan who, as far as I saw, did not exchange one single, solitary word to one another.”

“Sure, there is plenty of finger-pointing that can be directed at the loose-lipped Sussexes who have willingly and repeatedly blitzed the Palace in the press, The Firm deserves to come in for equal criticism here too because Buckingham Palace has made a hash of having the duo back on home soil.”