Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha focuses on having an eco-friendly wedding with no food wastage

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are currently making preparations for their wedding set in October, one worth mentioning thing about their wedding is that the couple is aiming at having an eco-friendly event with no food wastage.
Richa and Ali are jointly making efforts together with their team to make the wedding environmentally conscious.
As per the sources, the couple have linked themselves with a wedding planning company who uses natural elements and eco-friendly items for decorations.
Chadha and Fazal are also focusing on reducing food wastage at their wedding for which they have been collecting sustainable food experiences. They have been talking to the experts known for such experiences.
The team working for their wedding preps are being told to reduce plastic waste and use recyclable plastic as much as possible for the event.
Recently, the wedding invites has also been revealed. The card has been designed by Ali and Richa’s close friend Puneet Gupta.
As per PinkVilla, the couple is going to tie the knot in an intimate wedding on October 6th.
