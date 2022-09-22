Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were major 'source of sadness' for Queen in final days

Queen Elizabeth II left 'hurt' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
A source close to the monarch revealed she was 'hurt' by the actions of the Sussexes.
"The Queen confided that she was exhausted by the turmoil of their decision. “She was very hurt and told me, 'I don’t know, I don’t care, and I don’t want to think about it anymore,'" the insider told Vanity Fair.
Another "source of sadness" for the Queen was the fact that Meghan snubbed her invite to Balmoral sleepover.
Meanwhile, expert Katie Nicholl wrote: "The queen, who was deeply hurt by Harry’s decision to leave his family and the country, nonetheless ensured the door was always open for her grandson and his wife and children to return."
"Those close to Charles say he won’t stop trying to heal the rift with his son, as he made sure Harry and Meghan were by the family’s side at the queen’s funeral," she added.
