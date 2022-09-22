Queen Elizabeth: Washington Cathedral hosts ‘moving’ memorial service for the late monarch

File footage

In honor of Britain’s late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, the Washington National Cathedral along with the British Embassy organized a ‘moving’ Thanksgiving service on Wednesday,

The memorial service was attended by the U.S. vice-president Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi with the other Democrats, who joined in to remember the British’s longest-serving monarch, who died at the age of 96.

British ambassador Dame Karen Pierce addressed the service. Dressed in black, she described Her Majesty as “a great friend and admirer” of the country who paid six official visits, addressing Congress, meeting presidents and taking in baseball and American football as well as commemorative events.

She also expressed gratitude to the U.S. for its tributes to the Queen, mentioning that a flag had been lowered to half-mast at the site of the Battle of New Orleans.

The service also featured the U.K.'s national anthem, ‘God Save the King,’ as well as the US' ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’

Speaking about the service, Nile Gardiner, a former aide of Margaret Thatcher tweeted, “A beautiful and deeply moving thanksgiving service today in Washington’s National Cathedral in honour of the life of Her Majesty the Queen.

“Elizabeth ll was a truly great leader who made the world a better place. We will miss her dearly.”