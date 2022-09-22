Feroze Khan wife Alizey Sultan directed to respond to his plea for kids custody

Feroze Khan went to family court seeking visitation rights and custody of his two kids after parting ways with his wife Alizey Sultan.

The Family Judge-VIII (East) directed Ms Sultan to file her written statement on an application filed by Khan seeking the permanent custody of children — Muhammad Sultan Khan and Fatima Khan — under Section 25 of the Guardian and Wards Act and permission to meet them on a weekly basis until the case is decided under Section 12 of the Act.

On Wednesday, the woman respondent produced the minors in the court where they also met with their father. The judge disposed of a separate application filed by Khan under Section 100 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) seeking recovery of his children through the SHO of the Gulistan-e-Jahaur police station, observing that it had become infructuous as the minors had already been produced in the court and also met their father.

The hearing was adjourned until Oct 1 when Ms Sultan is required to file a written statement on the application.

Khan and Sultan had tied the Knot on March 30, 2018.

Khan through his lawyer Faique Ali Jagirani stated that he divorced Ms Sultan on Sept 3 “due to unavoidable circumstances and lack of understanding” between them as she was not “obedient towards him."

The counsel argued that his client, being the natural guardian of the minors, could not leave them at the mercy of his former wife as he had serious apprehensions about the their future for “she is a careless lady." He maintained that the actor has every right to see, meet, visit his children and entitled to get their permanent custody.

The counsel said Ms Sultan was not allowing Khan to meet with the minors, pleading with the court to direct her to hand over the custody of the minors to him permanently and permit him to meet the minors on a weekly basis until the application is decided.