King Charles III’s coronations plans revealed and explained: DETAILS

file footage

King Charles III officially became Britain’s monarch after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, with the Accession Council issuing a principal proclamation on September 10, 2022.



Even though Charles ascended the throne some two weeks ago, he is yet to wear the crown on his head since his official coronation ceremony is still months away, reported Express UK.

According to The Royal Family’s own website, the coronation ceremony, during which King Charles will take a coronation oath, usually takes place ‘some months’ after the mourning period for the previous monarch has ended.

As per reports, the coronation event needs ‘enormous amounts of preparation’, which is why it is being said that Charles might officially wear the British crown around the summer of 2023.

This comes as Queen Elizabeth’s own coronation was delayed by a year; she ascended the throne in February 1952, and was officially coronated on June, 1953.