Netflix Original 'Mismatched' Season 2: More twists and turns

Inspired by the 2017 young adult romance novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon, Netflix's trailer for season 2 of Mismatched is here.
The series will be released on Netflix on October 13, 2022.
Mismatched is a coming-of-age web series that follows two teens who come together after a disastrous set-up by their families. The two become friends at their summer programme and slowly start having deeper feelings for one another. The series' irst season became widely popular as it was relatable and pretty light-hearted.
The second season will trace the journey of these two individuals through rocky friendships, new love interests, old sparks and all the anxieties that come with it. The bunch of misfits at Jaipur summer camp have their futures at stake as they figure out their identities, deal with bullying, mental health and even body shaming.
The series is created and directed by Akarsh Khurana and the screenplay of the series is written by Gazal Dhaliwal.
Will King Charles grow a beard?
Earthshot Prize: Prince William pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth in new video
"To Meghan Markle, I say, what you are going through is a hellish kind of hazing," claimed Christina Oxenberg
An insider revealed to People that Leo 'is definitely pursuing Gigi'
He has been busy filming tense scenes for Mission: Impossible 8, which is scheduled for release on July 7 next year
The Waka Waka hitmaker got candid about how difficult life has been as her relationship with the 35-year-old football...