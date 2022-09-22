 
Thursday September 22, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix Original 'Mismatched' Season 2: More twists and turns

The series is inspired by the 2017 young adult romance novel

By Web Desk
September 22, 2022
Netflix Original 'Mismatched' Season 2: More twists and turns

Inspired by the 2017 young adult romance novel, When Dimple Met Rishi, by Indian-American author Sandhya Menon, Netflix's trailer for season 2 of   Mismatched is here.

The series will be released on Netflix on October 13, 2022.

Mismatched is a coming-of-age web series that follows two teens who come together after a disastrous set-up by their families. The two become friends at their summer programme and slowly start having deeper feelings for one another. The series' irst season became widely popular as it was relatable and pretty light-hearted.

The second season will trace the journey of these two individuals through rocky friendships, new love interests, old sparks and all the anxieties that come with it. The bunch of misfits at Jaipur summer camp have their futures at stake as they figure out their identities, deal with bullying, mental health and even body shaming.

The series is created and directed by Akarsh Khurana and the screenplay of the series is written by Gazal Dhaliwal.


Cast List

  • Prajakta Koli as Dimple Ahuja
  • Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh Shekhawat
  • Rannvijay Singha as Professor Siddharth Sinha
  • Vidya Malavade as Zeenat Karim
  • Suhasini Mulay as Rishi’s Grandmother
  • Nidhi Singh as Warden
  • Trishna Singh as Shahana
  • Vihaan Samat as Harsh Agarwal
  • Vaibhav Palhade as Samar
  • Taaruk Raina as Anmol Malhotra
  • Devyani Shorey as Namrata Bidasaria
  • Muskkaan Jaferi Celina Matthews
  • Kritika Bharadwaj as Simran Malhotra
  • Abhinav Sharma as Krish Katyal
  • Rishikesh Shukre as Rishi
  • Shaunak Ramesh as Ramaswamy
  • Yash Buddhdev as Danish Tamang


Watch the trailer here: