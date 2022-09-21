Sheikh Rasheed files petition in IHC against number of members in federal cabinet

In this file photo, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is seen heading a cabinet meeting in Islamabad. — Twitter/@PakPMO/File

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court against the number of members in Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s cabinet.



The federal cabinet is comprised of at least 72 members including federal and state ministers, advisors, and special assistants to the prime minister.

Rasheed, in his petition, stated that the 72-member cabinet is a violation of the Constitution’s Article 92 (1).

The petition has urged the matter to be heard on an urgent basis and that September 23 should be fixed as the date of hearing.

It should be noted that PM Shahbaz’s cabinet includes 72 members, which include 34 federal ministers, seven state ministers, four advisors, and 27 special assistants.