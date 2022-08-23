PM Shahbaz Sharif announces end to fixed tax for traders

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced an end to the fixed tax for traders.
"We have removed fixed tax on traders, as we cannot put them through this difficulty," he said, in a special televised address from Doha.
The prime minister apprised the nation about the government's measures to lessen the burden of inflation on the public, particularly small traders.
Earlier, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb shared that the PM will be announcing relief for public and traders during his televised address.
More to follow...
Hearing of the case will be conducted by a larger bench from tomorrow
During the July to August monsoon spell, the province received heaviest rainfall with 1,539.5mm in Padidan
"I was fed forcefully; 10-12 people shaved me; they lied to me about my bail," Shahbaz Gill tells court
Pervez Elahi meets Imran Khan at his Banigala residence in Islamabad
"Shahbaz Gill is fit and having no problem of breathing," doctors say
Faisal Vawda says Imran Khan is present in his Banigala residence in Islamabad