National

PM Shahbaz Sharif announces end to fixed tax for traders

PM Shahbaz Sharif addresses nation while on a trip to Qatar

By Web Desk
August 23, 2022

DOHA: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced an end to the fixed tax for traders.

"We have removed fixed tax on traders, as we cannot put them through this difficulty," he said, in a special televised address from Doha.

 The  prime minister apprised the nation about the government's measures to lessen the burden of inflation on the public, particularly small traders.

Earlier, Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb shared that the PM will be announcing relief for public and traders during his televised address.

More to follow...