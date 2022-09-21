Feroze Khan's wife BREAKS SILENCE on their separation

Feroze Khan's wife Alizey Sultan has finally confirmed her separation through an Instagram post.

After the speculations about their split, now Alizey has come forward to announce the heartbreaking news.



Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Alizey accused the Khaani actor of physical violence and toxicity and degradation at her husband’s hand.

She wrote, “ Our marriage of four years was an utter chaos. In addition to a continuous physical and psychological violence during this period, I had to endure infidelity, blackmail, and degradation at her husband’s hand.”

She went on to add, “I do not want my children to grow up in a toxic household.”



Feroze Khan is one of the leading stars in the Pakistani showbiz industry and married Alizey in March 2018. The couple has two children, a boy, and a girl.