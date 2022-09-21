'Top Gun: Maverick' star Miles Teller to kick off SNL Season 48

The popular comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live, will be returning with Miles Teller kicking off upcoming season 48.

This will be Teller’s hosting debut, who recently starred in Top Gun: Maverick and Paramount+’s limited series The Offer. Along with the 35-year-old actor Kendrick Lamar will be the musical guest who will be making his third appearance, as per The Deadline.

Following Teller, Brendan Gleeson and Megan Thee Stallion will host the opening three episodes of Season 48. Gleeson, who stars in The Banshees of Inisherin, will make his hosting debut October 8 with Willow, daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, making her debut as musical guest.

For the third episode, Megan Thee Stallion will not only be hosting but will also be the musical guest on October 15. She first appeared in October 2020.

Some new cast members will be joining this season which includes Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

SNL has witnessed the exit of many veterans leaving the show. Recently, it was announced that Chris Redd is the latest cast member to exit the show ahead of the start of the season. So far, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, Aristotle Athari and Pete Davidson have gone on to pursue other projects. The Deadline recently reported that Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney were also leaving the show.

The NBC late-night series will return on October 1st, 2022.