Johnny Depp fans slam women for 'creative participation' in Amber Heard's 'oppression'

Amber Heard fans have been slammed for allegedly turning the actor into nothing more than a ‘mock pain scale’ following the drawn-out battle with Johnny Depp.

The issue arose once a nursing student was tasked with creating their very own pain scale and simulated the 1-10 pain response via images of Amber Heard on the stand.

The scale featured a collection of snaps depicting Heard’s many facial expressions during the trial and was shared on Twitter.

It also contained a caption that read, “My sister in law is in nursing school she had an assignment to make a mock pain scale. This is so awesome!!!”

However, many fans of Amber Heard were less than pleased with the mock version and wrote, “a nursing student was assigned to do a ‘mock pain scale’ and she used amber heard, completely ridiculing her abuse and rape testimony.”

Another chimed in with an accusation of their own and pointed out how, “Women are so creative in participating in their own oppression.”



