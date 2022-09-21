Meghan Markle, Prince Harry waiting to 'hold kids' after royal 'disrespect'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are downright humiliated after Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Author Tom Bower reveals the Sussexes did not feel respected at Her Majesty's final rites.

The Royal Family showed “very little sympathy towards them” and the couple feels shunned by King Charles.

Mr Bower adds Meghan "looked quite angry" during the funeral and was upset over the "disrespect."

Amid this, US Weekly reports the couple just wants to get back to California to reunite with their brood.

The source reportedly said: "Meghan and Harry are preparing to return to Montecito almost immediately after the funeral, where they’ll be reunited with Archie and Lilibet after being separated for over two weeks."

The source added: "They’ve missed the kids like crazy and have been FaceTiming them every day, but can’t wait to see and hold them again after a poignant few weeks."