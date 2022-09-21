Kim Kardashian buys Cindy Crawford's luxury mansion for $70K

Kim Kardashian is adding another asset to her billion dollar wealth.

The 42-year-old has reportedly bought supermodel Cindy Crawford's mansion for $70 million.

According to The Dirt, Kim's new home has four bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. The deal between the two closed last week.

Kim's purchase is recorded the biggest in California this year.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder's new house brings her closer to ex-husband Kanye West, with her being just 14 miles away from his home.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021. The couple co-parent their four children; North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.