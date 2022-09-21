Adam Levine wife Behati Pinsloo '100% committed to family' amid cheating scandal

Adam Levin wife Behati Prinsloo is trying to move on past his 'very upsetting' cheating scandal.

A source tells Page Six the mother-of-two is heartbroken over her husband's infidelity, but is committed to save her family.

“He admitted that he went behind [Prinsloo’s] back and has been inappropriate,” a source told PEOPLE.

“He admitted that he acted like an idiot. She is still very upset though.”

Prinsloo, meanwhile, is “100 percent committed to her family” and added that Levine “is very understanding about her feelings.”

“He is trying his best to make things better,” the source said. “He never wants a divorce.

Levine “knows this was his mistake" and is " committed to Behati and wants to make things work."