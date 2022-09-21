 
close
Wednesday September 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

King Charles’ reign ‘in trouble’ without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Gonna need help’

King Charles’ reportedly ‘gonna need’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be ‘on his side’

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
King Charles’ reign ‘in trouble’ without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Gonna need help’
King Charles’ reign ‘in trouble’ without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Gonna need help’

Experts warn King Charles is ‘gonna want’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his side after the Queen’s death.

Royal author and biographer Tina Brown issued this shocking admission in her chat with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She started by offering some insight of her own and claimed, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”

She also pointed out how “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire,” as well as the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country,” which they still hold before concluding.  