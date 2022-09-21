King Charles’ reign ‘in trouble’ without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘Gonna need help’

Experts warn King Charles is ‘gonna want’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his side after the Queen’s death.



Royal author and biographer Tina Brown issued this shocking admission in her chat with the Royally Obsessed podcast.

She started by offering some insight of her own and claimed, “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back – sort of need them back, actually.”

She also pointed out how “Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire,” as well as the “young appeal that was very, very potent in the country,” which they still hold before concluding.