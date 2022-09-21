Netflix's upcoming series trailer for 'Notre Dame' is out now: Cast list, release date

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the limited French series NOTRE-DAME which depicts the story of the famous cathedral fire.
The series is going to be released on Netflix on October 19, 2022.
In April 2019, in the wake of the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, the world was shocked and left the world devastated by yet another major incident at the legendary NOTRE-DAME Cathedral in Paris, France.
The show is based on true events that took place during the night on which the cathedral was burned.
The series portrays characters who were overwhelmed by emotions of love, hate, empathy and more, as they struggle to start all over again.
The series is directed by Hervé Hadmar and the screenplay of the series is written by Olivier Bocquet and Hervé Hadmar.
