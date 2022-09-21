 
Wednesday September 21, 2022
Netflix's upcoming series trailer for 'Notre Dame' is out now: Cast list, release date

Netflix drops an intense trailer for the upcoming series 'Notre Dame' a story of cathedral fire, and the release date is unveiled

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
Netflix's upcoming series trailer for 'Notre Dame' is out now: Cast list, release date

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the limited French series NOTRE-DAME which depicts the story of the famous cathedral fire. 

The series is going to be released on Netflix on October 19, 2022.

In April 2019, in the wake of the deadly outbreak of COVID-19, the world was shocked and left the world devastated by yet another major incident at the legendary NOTRE-DAME  Cathedral in Paris, France.

The show is based on true events that took place during the night on which the cathedral was burned. 

The series portrays characters who were overwhelmed by emotions of love, hate, empathy and more, as they struggle to start all over again.

The series is directed by Hervé Hadmar and the screenplay of the series is written by Olivier Bocquet and Hervé Hadmar.


Cast List:

  • Caroline Proust
  • Simon Abkarian
  • Sandor Funtek
  • Corentin Fila
  • Ambroise Sabbagh
  • Frédéric Chau
  • Victor Belmondo
  • Kassem Al Khoja


