Wednesday September 21, 2022
Royal Family website confirms Queen Elizabeth's burial

By Web Desk
September 21, 2022
The Royal Family website has been updated with the confirmation that Queen Elizabeth II has been buried this evening following a private ceremony in Windsor.

“The Queen was buried together with The Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel, said a statement on the website.

Queen Elizabeth was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband on Monday after a day which saw Britain and the world pay a final farewell to the nation's longest-reigning monarch, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

Amid formality and careful choreography, there were moments of raw emotion. Late in the day an ashen-faced King Charles held back tears, while grief was etched on the faces of several members of the royal family.