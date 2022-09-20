Pak vs Eng: England win toss, choose to field first in T20I

English captain Moeen Ali and Babar Azam photographed during the toss. — PCB/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: England on Tuesday won the toss and chose to field in the first T20I match against Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi.

After winning the toss, England's captain and skipper Moeen Ali chose to field first, while Pakistan will be batting with captain Babar Azam and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan as openers.

The guest team is visiting the country after a 17-year hiatus to play the seven-match series, four of which will be played in Karachi on September 20, 22, 23 and 25, respectively, while three in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on September 28, 30 and October 2.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.

England: Phil Salt (wicket-keeper), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett. Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, and Richard Gleeson.

